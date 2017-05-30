WATCH LIVE: Veterans Affairs Secretary Shulkin to speak at news briefing

Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin will speak at a news briefing with reporters Wednesday in the White House.

Shulkin is expected to begin speaking at 11:30 a.m. EST Wednesday. Watch live in the player above.

The White House did not indicate what Shulkin will address. Earlier this month, Shulkin said he is considering closing more than 1,100 VA facilities nationwide, “as it develops plans to allow more veterans to receive medical care in the private sector.”

On Monday, the AP reported the government was opening dozens of new investigations into possible opioid and drug theft from veterans’ care facilities by VA employees.

