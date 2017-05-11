WATCH LIVE: White House expected to address acting FBI director testimony over Comey firing

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to speak at the daily news briefing at 1:30 p.m. ET. PBS NewsHour will live stream her remarks.

The White House is expected to address this morning’s testimony from acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe over President Donald Trump’s recent firing of James Comey.

The president, along with his surrogates, have said that Comey lost the confidence of the public and his bureau staff. However, McCabe’s statements before a Senate committee Thursday raised questions about the White House’s framing of the ouster.

“I can tell you also that Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day,” McCabe said today as part of his testimony.

