WATCH LIVE: White House expected to address Comey firing in news briefing

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to address President Donald Trump's dismissal of former FBI director James Comey in a news briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing is expected to begin around 1:30 p.m. EST.

The White House said the firing was due to Comey’s handling of an investigation into former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s email use. But it came as Comey was also overseeing an investigation into whether Trump campaign associates had ties with Russia, and whether the country influenced the 2016 presidential election, raising criticism from lawmakers who question how the dismissal will affect that investigation.

Comey’s top deputy Andrew McCabe is now the acting director of the FBI.

On Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted that Comey “will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI.” He added that Comey had “lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington.”

