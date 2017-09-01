WATCH LIVE: White House expected to address DACA, Harvey recovery in news briefing

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to field questions about a possible decision from President Donald Trump on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) as well as ongoing Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in a Friday news briefing.

Sanders is expected to begin the briefing around 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

As a candidate, Trump pledged to end the program launched by President Barack Obama in 2012, which allows undocumented immigrants who enter the U.S. as children to live and work in the U.S. without fear of deportation. When asked about the program by NewsHour’s Lisa Desjardins in February, the president said “the DACA situation is a very, very — it’s a very difficult thing for me, because, you know, I love these kids,” adding he would address the issue with “great heart.”



Attorney generals from 10 states have threatened a lawsuit if Mr. Trump doesn’t end DACA — by Sept. 5. Sanders declined to comment Thursday on when Trump would make a decision, or what the decision might be. Trump told reporters Friday that a decision would come “sometime today or over the weekend.” When asked whether “Dreamers” should be worried, he responded: “We love the dreamers, we love everybody.”

Advisers like Attorney General Jeff Sessions have supported canceling the program. But Trump has received some pushback on both sides of the aisle, including from House Speaker Paul Ryan, who told a Wisconsin radio program Friday that “I actually don’t think he should do that,” speaking about speculation the president would end the program. “I believe that this is something that Congress has to fix.”

PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.