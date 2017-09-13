WATCH LIVE: White House expected to address health care, tax reform in news briefing

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to field questions about Republican efforts around health care and tax reform in a Wednesday news briefing.

Sanders is expected to speak around 2 p.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

Senators on Wednesday rolled out competing plans for the nation’s health care system, with a group of GOP senators making a last, long-shot effort to undo Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders proposing universal government-run coverage.

Despite opposition and little time, Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., proposed legislation that would do away with many of the subsidies and mandates of the 2010 law and instead would provide block grants to the states to help individuals pay for health coverage.

“If you believe repealing and replacing Obamacare is a good idea, this is your best and only chance to make it happen because everything else has failed except this approach,” Graham told reporters.

