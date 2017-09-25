WATCH LIVE: White House expected to address North Korea threats in news briefing

The White House is expected to address North Korea’s assertion that President Donald Trump’s remarks about leader Kim Jong Un amounted to a “declaration of war,” as both leaders continue to escalate their rhetoric amid growing concern over North Korea’s nuclear program.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will hold a news briefing at 2 p.m. ET today.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters in New York on Monday that since Trump’s remarks have indicated a declaration of war, North Korea “will have every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down United States strategic bombers even when they are not inside the airspace border of our country.”

During the United Nations General Assembly last week, Trump threatened “total destruction” of North Korea. North Korea’s Ambassador to the U.N., Ja Song Nam, notably left the room before Trump addressed the assembly.

PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.