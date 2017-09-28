WATCH LIVE: White House expected to address tax reform, Puerto Rico recovery

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to address President Donald Trump and Republicans’ new plan for tax reform in a Thursday news briefing.

After significant setbacks on health care this week, senior Republican lawmakers said they were confident about their chances of passing tax reform.

After unveiling a nine-page tax reform plan Wednesday, Republican leaders, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, praised the proposal’s cuts to tax rates for middle class families and corporations. However, Democrats slammed the proposal, saying it favored the wealthy.

As debate over tax reform heats up, the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria is getting worse. As reports and images from the ground continue to show devastation, and U.S. citizens standing in long lines for basic necessities, the Trump administration has had to defend itself from criticism over what some call a sluggish response to providing additional hurricane relief to the island.

Today, acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke told reporters that the shortages of food, water and fuel are the “fault of the hurricane,” adding that relief efforts were “under control.” She also blamed reporters for advancing the narrative that the Trump administration was too slow in its response to the island’s needs after the hurricane.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump waived the Jones Act to make it easier to get supplies to Puerto Rico.

