WATCH: McConnell says he has ‘every expectation’ Senate will repeal Obamacare

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has every expectation that Republicans will be able to begin debate on repealing the health care law next week.

McConnell made the comments to reporters after a White House lunch with President Donald Trump. McConnell said the Senate will hold a procedural vote next week on moving ahead on a straight-up repeal of Barack Obama’s health care law.

In the meantime, Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials will be on Capitol Hill on Wednesday evening working with senators.

Trump invited all senators to the White House where he pressured them to act on the legislation before leaving Washington for the August recess.

President Donald Trump says senators shouldn’t leave town for August recess unless they act on legislation to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.

Trump also says any Republican senator who opposes starting debate on the legislation is saying they are “fine with Obamacare.”

Trump’s comments came at the top of a White House lunch with the Senate GOP caucus one day after Republicans derailed a vote on a repeal-and-replace bill.

Trump and Republicans maintain that the current system is failing and must be replaced. But divisions among Republicans have complicated the task.

McConnell had delayed the start of the Senate’s August recess by two weeks to give lawmakers time to find consensus on the issue.