WATCH: Protesters pull down Confederate statue in North Carolina

A group of protesters in Durham, North Carolina, toppled a Confederate monument Monday night.

The Confederate Soldiers Monument, a granite and bronze statue dedicated in 1924, was pulled off its stone pedestal during a protest near the city courthouse Monday, a response to a weekend car attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, that followed a white nationalist rally protesting the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue from a local park. That attack killed one woman and injured 19 others.

Before and after pictures of the confederate monument outside the old Durham County courthouse. pic.twitter.com/6fZdBShCnr — Derrick Lewis (@DerrickQLewis) August 15, 2017

According to WRAL: “A man used a ladder to reach the top of statue, which had been sprayed with cooking spray by authorities to make it more difficult to climb, and it was pulled down with a rope.”

The inscription on the statue said it was erected “in memory of the boys who wore the gray.”

Footage of the incident showed protesters spitting and kicking at the statue after it fell. Shouts of “No KKK! No fascists! USA” are heard in videos posted to Twitter. Protesters then marched to the police department nearby, WRAL reported.

In 2016, a study by the Southern Poverty Law Center documented more than 700 Confederate statues and monuments across the country. North Carolina has 90 of those monuments. In all, the analysis said, North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia have more than a third of the remaining Confederate symbols in the nation.

