WATCH: Schumer calls for senators meeting with DOJ leaders in wake of Comey firing

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to his request to invite Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to brief senators next week.

Schumer made the announcement on the Senate floor Thursday. He says he hopes the briefing will take place early next week.

The development comes as Capitol Hill is consumed with the drama around President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey. Democrats want to question Rosenstein about the memo he wrote criticizing Comey, which the White House has cited as justification for Trump’s sudden firing of the FBI director.

Schumer says Democrats also hope to hear from Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Democrats are pushing for an independent counsel on Russian interference in the U.S. election, but Republicans are refusing.