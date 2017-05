The Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi, India stretches across some 70 acres of land. The area has been dubbed “Trash Mountain” because it holds 10 million tons of garbage now piled higher than the city’s skyline. Workers can earn about $1 to $2 a day by picking through the unsorted municipal waste. Take a 360-degree tour of the landfill and find out more about India’s growing garbage problem.