Take a 360° tour of President Lincoln’s summer retreat

Like many presidents before him, President Donald Trump spent part of the summer away from the White House, taking a 17-day “working vacation” at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

President Abraham Lincoln could relate. To get away from the squelching streets of Washington, D.C., Lincoln often retreated to his own summer cottage.

Lincoln’s Cottage, now a historic site, lies just three miles north of the White House but is 300 feet above sea level, creating a much more pleasant climate than downtown in the nation’s capital.

Located on the grounds of a veterans’ home and a short walk away from a cemetery for Civil War soldiers, the cottage is where historians speculate the 16th president formed many of his ideas about how to preserve the Union. They also think it is where he wrote the Emancipation Proclamation.

Take a 360-degree tour of the summer retreat that shaped one of our nation’s most beloved presidents with Erin Carlson Mast, the executive director and CEO of President Lincoln’s Cottage.