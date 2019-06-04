Visit CANVAS arts and culture

Discover and discuss how art defines us and our communities

Visit CANVAS

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Jenny Slate attends the premiere for the movie "Venom" in Los Angeles, California, on October 1, 2018. Photo by Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Actress Jenny Slate to address Massachusetts island graduating class of 1

Arts

CUTTYHUNK ISLAND, Mass. (AP) — The single graduating student on a tiny Massachusetts island is nonetheless receiving the star treatment.

Actress and comedian Jenny Slate will speak at this month’s graduation ceremony for Cuttyhunk Elementary School, a one-room schoolhouse on the island that has a year-round population of around 12.

Slate’s audience will be Gwen Lynch, this year’s lone graduate of the school that goes up to 8th grade, her family and other Cuttyhunk residents.

Michael Astrue, a summer resident who was in charge of finding a speaker, tells the Cape Cod Times that Slate is familiar with the island as a Massachusetts native.

Slate played Mona-Lisa Saperstein on “Parks and Recreation” and is a former “Saturday Night Live” cast member.

Astronaut Cady Coleman spoke at the graduation of Gwen’s brother, Carter, last year.

From Jennifer Garner to Tim Cook, highlights from 2019 graduation speeches

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jun 04 Trump administration bans educational and recreational travel to Cuba

  2. Watch Jun 03 How Trump’s UK state visit is breaking norms

  3. Watch Jun 03 Inside the Mueller report, a sophisticated Russian interference campaign

  4. Read Jun 03 FDA food testing finds contamination by PFAS and other ‘forever chemicals’

  5. Read Jun 04 Florida deputy charged after staying outside during Parkland school shooting

The Latest