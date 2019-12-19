Double your gift now
with our Year-End match.

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Live

December 19, 2019

7:30 PM ET

Preview

8 PM ET

Debate

11 PM ET*

Post-Show

Candidates

Elizabeth Warren

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Amy Klobuchar

Pete Buttigieg

Andrew Yang

Joe Biden
Learn more about the debate

Candidates

Learn more
Elizabeth Warren Bernie Sanders Tom Steyer Amy Klobuchar Pete Buttigieg Andrew Yang Joe Biden
Learn more about the debate
Learn more
Author J.K. Rowling poses for a portrait while publicizing her adult fiction book "The Casual Vacancy" at Lincoln Center in New York October 16, 2012. Photo by REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
By —

Associated Press

Author J.K. Rowling draws criticism for transgender comments

Arts

NEW YORK — J.K. Rowling is facing widespread criticism from the transgender community and other activists after tweeting support for a researcher who lost her job for stating that people cannot change their biological sex.

The researcher, Maya Forstater, had been a visiting fellow at the Centre for Global Development, which in March declined to renew her contract. A London judge this week upheld her dismissal, finding that her views of sexual identity were “absolutist,” even if they violate someone’s “dignity and/or creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment.”

On Thursday morning, Rowling tweeted a response that said: “Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya#ThisIsNotADrill. ”

The “Harry Potter” author is otherwise known for her liberal political views and many on Twitter labeled her a TERF (Trans Exclusive Radical Feminist). Among those criticizing her was the Human Rights Campaign, which tweeted: “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling.”

A spokeswoman for Rowling said that the author would not have any further comment.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 19 How to watch today’s Democratic debate

  2. Read Dec 19 WATCH: McConnell blasts House impeachment, pledges Senate action

  3. Read Dec 19 Trump’s quip about late lawmaker at rally was ‘cruelty,’ Pelosi says

  4. Read Dec 17 What to expect at the sixth Democratic debate

  5. Read Dec 18 WATCH: House votes to impeach Trump after hours of debate

Young voters on the political issues they care about most

Politics Dec 18

The Latest