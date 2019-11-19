Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 19, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying?

Jennifer Williams

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Who is testifying next?

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
Museum director Christopher Bedford announced the policy Thursday, saying something radical must be done to rectify centuries of imbalance. Photo by Stephen JAFFE / AFP via Getty Images
By —

Associated Press

Baltimore museum to acquire only works by women in 2020

Arts

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Museum of Art will add only artwork created by women to its permanent collection in 2020.

Museum director Christopher Bedford announced the policy Thursday, saying something radical must be done to rectify centuries of imbalance. The Maryland museum acquired its first work by a female artist in 1916, two years after it was founded and three years before women gained the right to vote in the U.S. Today, only 4% of the 95,000 pieces in its permanent collection were created by women.

News outlets report each of the museum’s exhibits will be strongly tied to women. Nineteen will showcase art solely by women, including at least one transgender artist. Bedford says the museum is working to “correct our own canon” and address historical blind spots.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 19 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 3

  2. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  3. Read Nov 15 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 2

  4. Read Nov 19 WATCH: Schiff accuses Trump of a ‘failed effort to bribe Ukraine’

  5. Read Nov 13 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 1

Winslow Homer’s long love affair with the sea

Arts Nov 18

The Latest