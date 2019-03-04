Discussion questions for ‘The Power’

Our March pick for the PBS NewsHour-New York Times book club is Naomi Alderman’s “The Power.” Become a member of the Now Read This book club by joining our Facebook group, or by signing up to our newsletter. Learn more about the book club here.

Below are questions to help guide your discussions as you read the book over the next month. You can also submit your own questions for Alderman on our Google form here. Alderman will answer reader questions on the NewsHour broadcast at the end of the month.

*Spoiler alert on questions further down.*