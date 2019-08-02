Discussion questions for ‘The Woman Warrior’

Our August pick for the PBS NewsHour-New York Times book club is Maxine Hong Kingston’s 1976 memoir “The Woman Warrior.” Become a member of the Now Read This book club by joining our Facebook group, or by signing up to our newsletter. Learn more about the book club here.

Below are questions to help guide your discussions as you read the book over the next month. Author Celeste Ng, who chose August's book, will appear on the PBS NewsHour broadcast at the end of the month to take your questions about "The Woman Warrior" and talk about what the book means to her.

Spoiler alert for discussion questions further down.