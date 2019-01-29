February’s pick for the PBS NewsHour-New York Times book club is ‘The Wife’

We’re excited to announce that “The Wife” by Meg Wolitzer is the February pick for the PBS NewsHour-New York Times book club, “Now Read This.”

“The Wife” is a darkly funny, intelligent tale of what happens when you decide to stop sacrificing your own talents in service of your spouse’s success. Glenn Close, who plays the title character in last summer’s film adaptation, is up for an Academy Award for her performance.

In a review in the New York Times Book Review, American writer Claire Dederer calls the novel “a puzzle and an entertainment” and “a near heartbreaking document of feminist realpolitik.”

In the coming days, we’ll post discussion questions for “The Wife,” an annotated excerpt and writing advice from Wolitzer, who is the author of more than a dozen novels. At the end of the month, she will answer your questions on the PBS NewsHour.

Just joining? Become a member of the book club by joining our Facebook group, or by signing up for our newsletter.

Thanks for reading along!