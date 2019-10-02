What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Singer Garth Brooks performs during the iHeartRadio Innovator Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 14, 2019. Photo by Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
By —

Kristin M. Hall, Associated Press

Garth Brooks to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks, whose hits include “Friends in Low Places,” ”The Thunder Rolls” and “The Dance,” will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in March 2020.

The Library of Congress said Wednesday the 57-year-old Grammy winner is the youngest recipient of the prize.

Since his debut in 1989, Brooks has become a top-selling and touring musical force, bringing his brand of high energy and emotional country music to stadiums and arenas. He’s the best-selling solo artist in the United States with more than 148 million in album sales, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Brooks will be honored with a concert in Washington, D.C., that will air on PBS stations in spring 2020.

