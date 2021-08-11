What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
‘Jeopardy!’ producer Mike Richards named host; role for Bialik

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eight months after the death of beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, the daily syndicated quiz show chose its executive producer Mike Richards as Trebek’s successor over a field of celebrity candidates.

But after fan backlash to a selection process that turned messy in recent weeks, producer Sony split the pie by naming another guest host, actor Mayim Bialik, as emcee for “Jeopardy!” primetime and spinoff series, including a new college championship.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

