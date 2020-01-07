‘Joker’ tops nominations for British Academy film awards

LONDON — The film “Joker” has topped the nominations for the British Academy film awards announced Tuesday.

The movie about the origins of the comic book villain received 11 BAFTA nominations including best film, best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, and best director.

Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic “The Irishman” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” were close behind with 10 nominations each, including for best picture. Sam Mendes’ war film “1917” also earned a best picture nomination two days after winning that award at the Golden Globes.

The Korean film “Parasite” also is on the best picture list.

In addition to Phoenix, the best actor nominees included Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton and Jonathan Pryce.

The best leading actress will be chosen from among Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger and Jessie Buckley.

BAFTA executives expressed dismay at the lack of diversity reflected in the nominations, which put only white actors up for the major acting prizes and have no women competing in the best director category.

“Being totally honest, we are disappointed, and that is not to take anything away from the people who have been nominated,” British Academy Chief Executive Amanda Berry said.

The nominees in the majority of categories are selected in a vote by 6,500 BAFTA members around the world.

The winners will be announced at a Feb. 2 gala event hosted by comedian Graham Norton, a past BAFTA winner for his TV chat show.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

BEST FILM

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

LEADING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

LEADING ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes – 1917

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Micheal Ward

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Bait – Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

For Sama – Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Maiden – Alex Holmes

Only You – Harry Wootliff

Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady On Fire

DOCUMENTARY

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

ANIMATED FILM

Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

ORIGINAL SCORE

1917 – Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit – Michael Giacchino

Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917 – Roger Deakins

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

Le Mans ’66 – Phedon Papamichael

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C Rubeo

Judy – Jany Temime

Little Women – Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

EDITING

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Le Mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Fred Raskin

PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917 – Lee Sandales

The Irishman – Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Once upon a Time… In Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

MAKE-UP AND HAIR

1917 – Naomi Donne

Bombshell – Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

Judy – Jeremy Woodhead

Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

SOUND

1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Le Mans ’66 – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

The Lion King – Andrew R Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

BEST CASTING

Joker – Shayna Markowitz

Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas

The Personal History of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes – Nina Gold

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

The Trap

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Grandad Was A Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat