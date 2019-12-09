Double your gift now
Actors Adam Driver, Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson, director Noah Baumbach and producer David Heyman pose during red carpet arrivals for the 76th Venice Film Festival and the screening of the film "Marriage Story" on August 29, 2019 Photo by Yara Nardi/Reuters
Jake Coyle, Associated Press

‘Marriage Story’ leads Golden Globe Award nominations

Arts

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Baumbach’s divorce portrait “Marriage Story” leads the 77th Golden Globes with six nominations including best motion picture, drama.

Netflix dominated Monday’s nominations with four films vying for best film in the drama and comedy or musical categories: “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “”The Two Popes” and “Dolemite Is My Name.” Netflix led all companies with 17 total nominations. Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson and Tim Allen announced the nominees for the Jan. 5 show, which honors achievements in film and television.

The nominees for best drama film are: “The Irishman”; “Marriage Story”; “1917”; “Joker”; “The Two Popes.”

The nominees for best comedy or musical film are: “Dolemite Is My Name”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “Knives Out”; “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; “Rocketman.” The nominees for best animated film are: “Frozen 2”; “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”; “The Lion King”; “Missing Link”; “Toy Story 4.”

The nominees for best drama TV series are: “Big Little Lies”; “The Crown”; “Killing Eve”; “The Morning Show”: “Succession.”

The nominees for best comedy TV series are: “Barry”: Fleabag”; “The Kominsky Method”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “The Politician.”

The nominees for best limited series or TV movie are: “Catch-22”; “Chernobyl”; “Fosse/Verdon”; “The Loudest Voice”; “Unbelievable.” The nominees for best actor in a television drama are: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”; Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”; Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”; Billy Porter, “Pose.”

The nominees for best actor in a TV drama: Brian Cox, "Succession"; Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"; Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"; Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"; Billy Porter, "Pose".

The nominees for best actress in a TV musical or comedy: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”; Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag.”

In the early going, Netflix has dominated awards season. “The Irishman” last week won best film from the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Board of Review. “Marriage Story” virtually swept the IFP Gotham Awards.

Ricky Gervais will host the Globes for the fifth time on January 5. Tom Hanks, a possible nominee for his performance as Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The Carol Burnett Award will go to Ellen DeGeneres.

