Meet five artists who push the boundaries of their fields on Beyond The CANVAS

Watch Episode 2 of Season 3 of Beyond the Canvas tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET in the player above.

In the second episode of season three of Beyond the Canvas, we highlight five artists whose work truly pushes the boundaries of their fields. Whether in comedy, architecture, theatre, music, or the culinary world, each creator has found innovative ways to break from tradition and bring their unique experiences to their work.

First, André De Shields reflects on his 50-year career and his most recent role in the Broadway musical Hadestown. He shares his Brief But Spectacular take on living his most authentic life.

We turn to groundbreaking comedian Ziwe, who has used the craft to have insightful conversations about race and racism. During the summer of 2020, she reinvented her Youtube interview series “Baited” for Instagram live, where she invited guests of all backgrounds, industries, and notoriety to answer questions about race.

We also hear from Arooj Aftab, a Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter. Aftab speaks about her varied artistic influences- from jazz to traditional Middle Eastern music- and her own style, which she calls Neo-Sufism.

We hear from Julie Bargmann, whose creative eye always sees the potential for beauty, community, and restoration wherever she goes. With her team, she has transformed countless abandoned and dilapidated sites into eye-catching, functional community spaces.

Finally, we turn to chef and content creator Joanne Lee Molinaro, who uses her TikTok account to share her family’s refugee story. Known as “The Korean Vegan,” she tells her family history while cooking vegan-friendly versions of traditional Korean dishes.