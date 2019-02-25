What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Diego Luna (L) and Chef Jose Andres introduce Best Picture nominee "Roma". REUTERS/Mike Blake - HP1EF2P088CZS
By —

David Bauder, Associated Press

Nielsen: 29.6 million viewers for Oscars, up from 2018

Arts

The Oscars ended its four-year streak of dwindling viewership, reaching 29.6 million on Sunday to beat last year’s audience by 12 percent, but it still represents the second-smallest audience in the award show’s history.

The 2018 show had reached only 26.5 million viewers, a figure that set off alarm bells at ABC and the motion picture academy.

This year’s show featured movies with more box office juice than in the recent past. It provided a water-cooler controversy over the merits of best picture winner “Green Book,” and some memorable musical performances by Queen and the duo of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

It also went without a host after Kevin Hart backed off, although the trio of Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph offered what was essentially an opening monologue.

The Oscars is generally the most-watched entertainment program of the year, often only second to the Super Bowl. Yet its viewership had declined steadily since hitting 43.7 million in 2014, the Nielsen company said.

Despite this year’s rebound, it still represents only the second time since Nielsen has been measuring that viewership slipped under 30 million people.

The biggest Oscars audience ever recorded came in 1998, when 55.2 million people turned out to see “Titanic” named best picture.

ABC also said Monday that its preview of the drama “Whiskey Cavalier” was seen by 4.2 million people after the Oscars ended.

By —

David Bauder, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 18 Photo of a Syrian man listening to records in his bombed-out bedroom is about life, not war

  2. Watch Feb 22 Why Venezuela’s Chavistas are fiercely loyal to Maduro, despite economic crisis

  3. Read Feb 25 AP fact check: Trump’s repeated fabrications on voting fraud

  4. Read Feb 19 Read Michael Gerson’s sermon sharing his struggle with depression

  5. Read Feb 25 Ex-campaign worker for Trump sues over unwanted kiss claim

The Latest