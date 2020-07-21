What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Singer, songwriter, activist Joan Baez named Guthrie recipient

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Singer, songwriter, activist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Joan Baez is this year’s recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize, an award that recognizes artists who speak out for the less fortunate.

Baez will be honored with a virtual ceremony on Aug. 16 during this year’s virtual edition of the Philadelphia Folk Festival. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Woody Guthrie Center Director Deana McCloud noted Baez’s activism that included marching for civil rights and opposing the Vietnam War.

“A staunch activist, Ms. Baez has consistently been on the front lines in the fight for social justice, peace, and equality,” McCloud said in a statement.

Baez said in the statement that she has followed in the footsteps of Guthrie.

“It has been my mission to use my music as a voice for those who cannot be heard or have been silenced by fear and powerlessness,” Baez said.

Past recipients of the award include Chuck D, John Mellencamp, Norman Lear, Kris Kristofferson, Mavis Staples and Pete Seeger.

