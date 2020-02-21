What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, February 20, 2020. Photo by Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Trump disparages Parasite’s Oscar win

Arts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is apparently not a fan of “Parasite,” his biggest complaint being that the movie was made in South Korea.

Trump started talking about the Academy Awards during a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday. Parasite was named best picture, becoming the first non-English-language film to get the top honor.

“What the hell was that all about?” Trump said. “We’ve got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give them best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know.”

Neon, the U.S. distributor for the subtitled film, shot back on Twitter: “Understandable. He can’t read.”

The audience booed when Trump mentioned the Academy Awards and then cheered when he said: “Can we get like ‘’Gone with the Wind’ back please? ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ so many great movies.”

“Parasite” tells the story of how a family of four poor, unemployed people living in a slum basement apartment comically infiltrates a wealthy family residing at a luxurious mansion before things unravel violently and tragically.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Feb 20 Why more older workers are finding themselves unemployed as retirement approaches

  2. Read Feb 14 Opinion: Teachers aren’t losers. They’re lifesavers

  3. Read Feb 21 Intel officials say Russia is boosting Trump candidacy

  4. Watch Mar 29 There was no wave of compassion when addicts were hooked on crack

  5. Read Mar 24 Do you live in a bubble? A quiz

The Latest