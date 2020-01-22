What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Trial

January 22, 2020

Watch

Follow our journalists

@judywoodruff

@yamiche

@lisadnews

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
By —

Michael Liedtke, Associated Press

California governor urges judge to reject PG&E bankruptcy plan

Economy

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging a federal judge to reject Pacific Gas and Electric’s blueprint for getting out of bankruptcy and renewing his threat to lead a bid to turn the beleaguered utility into a government-run operation.

In a court filing Wednesday, Newsom’s lawyers gave a sternly worded rebuke of PG&E’s plan, escalating the intrigue in a year-old bankruptcy case that will determine the fate of the nation’s largest utility. PG&E is trying to dig out of a financial hole created by more than $50 billion in claims stemming from a series of catastrophic wildfires that have been blamed on the San Francisco company.

Although he doesn’t have the power to block PG&E’s preferred route out of bankruptcy, the Democratic governor has tremendous leverage because the company’s plan hinges on its ability to draw upon a special insurance fund California created last summer to help insulate utilities from potential wildfire losses in the future.

PG&E did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Newsom fired his latest salvo on the eve of a scheduled hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali that will cover a wide range of unresolved issues in the complex case.

By —

Michael Liedtke, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jan 22 WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial — January 22

  2. Read Jan 21 WATCH LIVE: Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate

  3. Read Jan 22 WATCH: Women lawmakers make history at Trump impeachment trial

  4. Read Jan 22 Track the spread of novel coronavirus with this map

  5. Read Jan 22 WATCH: Rep. Schiff’s full opening arguments in the Trump impeachment trial

The Latest