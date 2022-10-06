Global economy ‘likely to get worse before it gets better’ warns IMF

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Fatima Hussein, Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by $4 trillion through 2026.
Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, told an audience at Georgetown University on Thursday that “things are more likely to get worse before it gets better.”
Georgieva said the institution downgraded its global growth projections already three times, to 3.2% for 2022 and now 2.9% for 2023.
