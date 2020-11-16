Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Louisiana landlords sue over CDC eviction moratorium

Economy

MONROE, La. — Louisiana landlords have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to overturn a moratorium on evictions ordered by the CDC to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus.

The suit says that “the CDC’s eviction moratorium represents a sweeping assumption of power by an administrative agency that it simply does not possess.”

Figures provided by the Seattle-based Housing Justice Project says landlords in Georgia, Ohio and Tennessee have filed similar lawsuits against the CDC moratorium. Those in 13 other states and the District of Columbia are trying to overturn state or city eviction moratoriums.

The CDC’s Sept. 1 order came about three weeks after President Donald Trump issued an executive order telling federal health officials to consider measures to temporarily halt evictions.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Nov 16 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the Biden transition, pandemic polarization

  2. Read Nov 10 What the Trump campaign’s legal fights could mean for this election and overall public trust

  3. Watch Oct 26 Will Georgia’s new voting machines solve election problems — or make them worse?

  4. Watch Nov 16 Moderna’s vaccine trials bring hope as more states resume pandemic restrictions

  5. Read Nov 16 WATCH: Biden outlines plan to ease economic inequity amid pandemic

The Latest