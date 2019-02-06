What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin holds a news conference after the G7 Finance Ministers Summit in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, June 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
By —

Associated Press

No final trade deal in sight for U.S. and China, treasury secretary says

Economy

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says there are no plans yet for President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet to finalize a trade deal.

Trump has said no agreement will be final until he meets with his Chinese counterpart.

Trump announced in his State of the Union address that he’ll travel to Vietnam, which borders China, at the end of February to meet with North Korea’s leader on nuclear issues. The trip will put Trump in the region just before a March deadline for the U.S. to boost tariffs on Chinese goods.

Mnuchin and trade representative Robert Lighthizer are leading a team to Beijing next week to continue the negotiations.

Mnuchin said Wednesday “there’s nothing planned at this time” for the presidents to meet.

