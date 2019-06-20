What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

S&P 500 index closes at a record high

Economy

The S&P 500 closed at a record high Thursday and has erased all of a steep pullback it suffered in May.

The rally came as investors balanced optimism over the possibility that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates in response to a slowing economy and jitters about the prospects of dimmer corporate profits should a severe slowdown take hold.

Those worries continued to fuel demand for bonds. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2%, the lowest since November 2016.

The price of oil rose 5.4% as tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated.

The S&P 500 rose 27 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,954.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 249 points, or 0.9%, to 26,753. The Nasdaq rose 64 points, or 0.8%, to 8,051.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jun 17 All of the Mueller report’s major findings in less than 30 minutes

  2. Read Jun 20 Hope Hicks interview transcript released by House

  3. Read Jun 19 WATCH: House panel debates idea of reparations for slavery

  4. Watch Jun 19 This musician is taking the sounds of the pipe organ on the road

  5. Read Aug 12 An 11-year-old changed election results on a replica Florida state website in under 10 minutes

The Latest