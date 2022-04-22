FILE PHOTO: The Dow Jones Industrial Average is displayed on a screen after the markets closed at the New York Stock Excha...
Stocks open lower on Wall Street, capping another bumpy week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, capping a bumpy week as the Federal Reserve promises to be more aggressive about fighting inflation.

Health care stocks were leading the way lower, led by a 14 percent drop in HCA after the hospital operator cut its financial forecasts. The S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent and is on track for a weekly loss.

Most stocks in the index were lower. Strength in some tech companies limited the losses in the Nasdaq composite, which was down just 0.1 percent. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged up to 2.92 percent.

