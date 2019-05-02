What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Stephen Moore speaks with attendees at a fundraiser for the ASU Center for Political Thought & Leadership at the Country Club at the DC Ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr
By —

Associated Press

Trump’s Fed pick Stephen Moore withdraws amid controversy

Economy

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says his pick for the Federal Reserve board, conservative commentator Stephen Moore, has withdrawn from contention. The decision comes amid controversy over Moore’s past writings about women. He lost Republican support in the Senate, which would have to vote on a potential nomination.

Trump tweeted the news Wednesday, calling Moore “a great pro-growth economist and a truly fine person.”

Numerous GOP senators said they objected to Moore’s disparaging past writings about women or sidestepped questions about whether they would back Moore. Moore has said he regretted the writings and said they were meant as humor columns.

Moore was an adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign and helped design the 2017 tax cuts.

Trump’s other Fed board pick, Herman Cain, withdrew over past allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 30 What parents of dyslexic children are teaching schools about literacy

  2. Read May 02 WATCH: Trump participates in National Day of Prayer service

  3. Read Apr 27 There’s a measles outbreak. Do you need another shot?

  4. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  5. Read May 01 Read Mueller’s letter to William Barr about Russia report: ‘There is now public confusion’

The Latest