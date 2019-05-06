What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

U.S. says higher tariffs will hit China on Friday

Economy

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer says the higher tariffs on China that President Donald Trump threatened over the weekend will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time Friday.

Lighthizer adds that trade negotiations with the Chinese will resume on Thursday in Washington.

In a briefing with reporters, Lighthizer accused Beijing of “reneging on prior commitments” after 10 rounds of high-stakes negotiations over China’s aggressive drive to supplant American technological dominance.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 06 Does the baby have red hair? Here’s what we know about the royal family’s newest member

  2. Read May 06 Former DOJ prosecutors cosign letter saying Trump would have been charged if not president

  3. Read May 06 Trump administration refuses to turn over president’s tax returns to House

  4. Watch May 06 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Democrats’ 2020 motivation

  5. Watch May 06 Humans pushing 1 million species to brink of extinction, says UN report

The Latest