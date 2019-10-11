What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

U.S. suspends China tariff hike in trade war cease-fire

Economy

The United States is suspending a tariff hike on $250 billion in Chinese imports that was set to take effect Tuesday, and China agreed to buy $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. farm products as the world’s two biggest economies reached a cease-fire in their 15-month trade war.

The two countries are leaving the thornier issues — including U.S. allegations that China forces foreign countries to hand over trade secrets in return for access to the Chinese market — until later negotiations.

The tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports was set to rise Tuesday from 25% to 30%.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 11 Read the full opening statement by former U.S. ambassador Yovanovitch to House committees

  2. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  3. Read Oct 10 Millions are out of power in California, but were the PG&E shutoffs necessary?

  4. Read Oct 09 Record number of colleges stop requiring the SAT and ACT amid questions of fairness

  5. Read Oct 11 Appeals court rules House should be given Trump’s financial documents

The Latest