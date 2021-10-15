WATCH LIVE: Biden promotes investments in child care to help working families

President Joe Biden is expected Friday to focus on the need for more child care as part of his administration’s Build Back Better agenda.

Watch the president’s remarks stream live in the video player above at 1:45 p.m. ET.

The coronavirus pandemic sparked the closure of thousands of child care facilities and schools, forcing millions of families to scramble to care for loved ones. Many schools have reopened for in-person learning, but COVID-19 outbreaks continue to compel students to quarantine and interrupt school. If more people who are eligible get vaccinated, that could reduce the frequency and severity of these outbreaks and disruptions, public health officials have repeatedly said.

To boost access and affordability of child care, the White House has proposed funding and measures to support working families who need child care, home health care and elder care. Biden will make his remarks in Hartford, Connecticut, to once again make his case before the American people.

This story is developing and will be updated.