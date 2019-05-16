Join us on a journey to Antarctica

Georgetown University in 2016. Photo by REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Georgetown to expel 2 students linked to admissions scandal

WASHINGTON — Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., says it is expelling two students linked to an admissions scandal involving the school’s former tennis coach.

Former coach Gordon Ernst has pleaded not guilty to accepting $2.7 million in bribes to designate at least 12 applicants as tennis recruits, whether or not they played the sport.

Spokeswoman Meghan Dubyak says Ernst was put on leave in 2017 when Georgetown found credential irregularities for two of the recruits.

News outlets report the Jesuit school declined to release the students’ identities Wednesday, citing privacy rules.

But student Adam Semprevivo sued the school Wednesday, hoping to block his expulsion. His father has pleaded guilty to paying $400,000 to help him get into the college as a tennis recruit.

