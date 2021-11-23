Schools across the country are struggling to find staff. Here’s why

Paying students to serve lunches during school hours. Bringing retired teachers back to the classroom. Hiring bus drivers for janitorial duties. Shortening in-person instruction to four days a week.

Across the country, these are some of the short-term solutions to a nationwide shortage of school staff at all levels – teachers, administrators, food workers, custodial staff, bus drivers and more – school districts have put into place as they struggle with a combination of sick outages brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, a wave of teacher retirements, employee burnout and back-and-forths with unions.

The crisis will worsen as some states begin to head into colder temperatures and flu season, begins, administrators in Midwestern districts say. Regardless of geography, superintendents and other school leaders all concede there are not enough workers in any pipeline to readily replace outgoing or sick school employees.

By the end of this current calendar year, according to a survey from RAND, a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization, nearly one in four teachers surveyed in early 2021 said they were likely to quit their jobs and be out of the classroom. But school officials across the country say the shortage stretches beyond teachers, and includes bus drivers, maintenance staff and more.

“[Staffing is] one of the most important, if not the most important, challenges that we’re facing,” Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told the PBS NewsHour. “You can have the best programs in the world and the highest level curriculum; but if you don’t have a highly effective teacher in that classroom, you’re not going to get the results for that kid that he or she needs and deserves.”

Filling the staffing gaps

For many schools across the country, shortages start in the classroom. Teacher shortages before the pandemic were already an issue. COVID-19 made it worse. When the National Education Association surveyed nearly 2,700 teachers in June, 32 percent said the pandemic prompted them to leave teaching earlier than they’d planned. It’s also affected how many people are entering the profession.

According to the Missouri Department of Education, the number of aspiring educators enrolling in teacher-preparation programs in the state has dropped by 25 percent while the average rate of teachers leaving their jobs for the last six years sits at 11 percent, higher than the national average.

In St. Louis, which houses one of Missouri’s largest public school districts with around 20,000 students, schools need 114 teachers and 164 support staff which includes nurses, social workers, counselors and aides. It also needs 27 substitutes, 58 custodians and 43 security guards, according to George Sells, director of communications for St. Louis Public Schools.

“Most districts have had teacher shortages for some time but they have been magnified by the COVID-19 outbreak,” Sells told the NewsHour via email.

In Michigan, addressing the teacher shortage is the most urgent challenge facing the state’s public schools, as it is for many states across the nation right now, Michigan’s State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice told the State Board of Education earlier this month.

Michigan schools in particular need a significant investment of $300 million to $500 million over five years to address the systemic challenges causing the teacher shortage and to begin recruiting and retaining sufficient numbers of high-quality educators, Rice said.

Some efforts from the Michigan Department of Education include waivers to help former educators become recertified, reaching out to certified educators not currently teaching, and alternative teacher certification programs to support aspiring teachers, including paraprofessionals and support staff.

“We have begun to make progress with significant investments in early childhood learning, literacy, children’s mental health, and school funding,” Rice said in a statement. “That said, we need to work to fund major teacher recruitment and retention efforts.”

This problem is not new. In 2017, the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators (MASA) recognized that many Michigan school districts were struggling with teacher shortages and created an Educator Shortage Workgroup to develop member-driven solutions. The next year, this workgroup released a toolkit of short-term strategies districts could use, and released a strategic plan for revitalizing education careers the year after that.

But before they could implement those ideas, the pandemic came, and Michigan’s preexisting condition of teacher shortages was exacerbated.

“Teachers, as well as building and district leaders, are retiring at unprecedented levels, and there simply aren’t enough new educators to replace them,” Tina Kerr, executive director of MASA, told the PBS NewsHour. “We’re seeing schools close, the state is begging retirees to return, and too many students — especially students of color and those living in poverty — are being taught by long-term subs, and we’re seeing a shortage of them too.

“This situation isn’t just a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kerr added, “but it’s certainly been exacerbated by it. The pandemic has shone a bright light on many issues within our education system that were already there and that we, and others, have been working to combat – but there’s no silver bullet solution.”

Sells, of St. Louis Public Schools, says the district has increased pay for teachers for covering classes that are not theirs and raised the pay for substitute teachers. Sells said St. Louis Public Schools has had to get creative about how to fill other gaps in support staff.

“We have made arrangements with the unions involved and our third party bus company to allow bus drivers to do custodial work during the day between driving shifts,” Sells said, noting that these kinds of shortages – custodians, bus drivers and security officer – have definitely been pandemic-related.

In early November, the Missouri Department of Education launched TeachMO.org, a new recruitment tool the state hopes will help draw in more teacher candidates. With some districts using administrators to step in to teach classes, the state is also investing more than $50 million to recruit and retain educators over the next three years.

In Ann Arbor, Michigan, staffing shortages extend “across all job categories,” Superintendent Jeanice Swift told the NewsHour. “Teachers, paraprofessionals, support staff. Our biggest and most profound shortages are among those hourly employees that keep the system operating every day. So the bus drivers, the bus monitors, the lunchroom supervisors, the child care workers.”

The type of people who tend to work in these often part time support jobs – retired people, older people, parents and grandparents – have changed their availability because of the risks of COVID-19 and changes in school schedules and personal responsibilities, Swift said.

Dearborn Public Schools, located outside of Detroit, have not had to close any of their 38 schools due to staff shortages, in part because they took a proactive approach and hired additional teachers last winter to support their virtual school and in anticipation of a teacher shortage across the state. They have hired 150 teachers since January, according to the superintendent, although they are still struggling with some positions that are hard to fill like special education paraprofessionals.

But the teachers who are working there are at risk of burnout, something the district’s superintendent says he is cognizant of and working to prevent.

“We understand that along with the stress that one may be feeling at work they also may have a very stressful situation at home. We have attempted to lessen the workload for staff and we are working on wellness models and programs for staff,” Glenn Maleyko, superintendent of Dearborn Public Schools told the NewsHour.

“Teachers and staff are faced with a vast increase in the amount and type of social emotional interventions needed by all stakeholders [including] staff, students, parents, and community. As always, but now exasperated, staff juggle parenting of children, provide care for aging parents, societal pressures, and their own inability for self-care,” Maleyko said.

And at least in one district where adults can’t step into vacancies, students are up for recruitment.

A little under 30 miles from St. Louis in Hot Springs, Missouri, the Northwest R1 School District is offering some of its own high school students compensation help with its support-staff shortages, Northwest Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Catalane said.

“We were struggling prior to COVID but once COVID hit it made it worse,” Catalane said.

The district is down a total of nine people from custodial, school food and before and after school care staff. Catalane said they will employ more than nine students to “tailor it around their educational needs.”

Students who are hired will get paid hourly at the same rate as all other hourly employees. They will not have to work holidays or weekends, and if their assignment is at another school, the district will provide transportation. Catalane said the idea has already garnered positive feedback from the community while also helping the district during a difficult time.

“Twenty-five students applied and the majority will get some hours,” he said.

The solution has also sparked interest across the country with inquiries about the new method coming from school districts in Iowa and Alaska, Catalane said. Sharing ideas with other school officials facing the same barriers is the least leaders can do to lessen the impact students may feel both inside and outside of the classroom, he added.

“We’re all trying to service our kids as best we can,” he said.