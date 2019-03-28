WATCH LIVE: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to face questions over budget cuts

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is expected to appear before the Senate Appropriations subcommittee Thursday where she will likely face questions about proposed cuts to the Department of Education budget.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is scheduled to testify before the Senate Appropriations subommittee at 10 a.m. EST. Watch live in the video player above.

The department is planning $7 billion in reductions for fiscal year 2020.

DeVos came under scrutiny this week for one of the proposed cuts–federal funding for the Special Olympics. The Education Department gave the organization $17.6 million this year.