What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

WATCH LIVE: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to face questions over budget cuts

Education

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is expected to appear before the Senate Appropriations subcommittee Thursday where she will likely face questions about proposed cuts to the Department of Education budget.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is scheduled to testify before the Senate Appropriations subommittee at 10 a.m. EST. Watch live in the video player above.

The department is planning $7 billion in reductions for fiscal year 2020.

DeVos came under scrutiny this week for one of the proposed cuts–federal funding for the Special Olympics. The Education Department gave the organization $17.6 million this year.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is a digital producer for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 28 WATCH LIVE: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to face questions over budget cuts

  2. Read Feb 15 What does Pete Buttigieg believe? Where the candidate stands on 7 issues

  3. Read Mar 25 The human brain never stops growing neurons, a new study claims

  4. Watch Mar 27 As planet warms, scientists explore ‘far out’ ways to reduce atmospheric CO2

  5. Read Mar 27 Why the U.S. and New Zealand’s responses to mass shootings are so different

The Latest