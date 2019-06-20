What does Amy Klobuchar believe?
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator from Minnesota
Cory Booker
U.S. senator from New Jersey
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor of South Bend, Indiana
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator from Massachusetts
Julian Castro
Former secretary of Housing and Urban Devel...
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. representative from Texas
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. representative from Hawaii
Jay Inslee
Washington governor
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator from New York
Eric Swalwell
U.S. representative from California
John Delaney
Former U.S. representative from Maryland
Andrew Yang
Entrepreneur
Michael Bennet
U.S. senator from Colorado
Tim Ryan
U.S. representative from Ohio
Seth Moulton
U.S. representative from Massachusetts
Marianne Williamson
Author and activist
June 20, 2019
U.S. senator from Minnesota
Amy Klobuchar is a three-term U.S. senator from Minnesota. Before entering public office, she was a county prosecutor. Klobuchar graduated from Yale University and the University of Chicago Law School. Among other health care priorities is expanding Medicare to include Americans older than 55.
Improving health care, including for substance abuse and mental health
April 29, 2019
U.S. senator from New Jersey
Born in Washington, D.C., Cory Booker attended Stanford University on a football scholarship, was a Rhodes scholar and earned a law degree from Yale University. The former mayor of Newark has served in the U.S. Senate since 2013, when he won a special election. If elected, Booker would be the first vegan president, as well as the first unmarried president in more than a century.
Racial and economic justice, including criminal justice reform
May 21, 2018
Mayor of South Bend, Indiana
In 2012, Pete Buttigieg became the youngest mayor of a U.S. city with a population of at least 100,000, in his hometown of South Bend. Buttigieg graduated from Harvard University, was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford and served as an intelligence officer in the Navy Reserves. If elected, he would be the first openly gay president.
Economic inequality, climate change
May 16, 2019
U.S. senator from Massachusetts
Elizabeth Warren has served as a senator for Massachusetts since 2013. Before then, she worked as a law professor and served as Chair of the Congressional Oversight Panel for the Troubled Asset Relief Program that assisted American financial institutions after the 2008 recession. Warren was also the architect of what is now the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She wants to make public college free.
Wealth tax, climate change, health care, college debt
May 8, 2019
Former secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Julián Castro and his identical twin brother, Joaquin -- a U.S. representative -- attribute much of their interest in politics to their mother, who is a civil rights activist. Castro served as mayor of San Antonio before becoming the U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development under the Obama administration.
Immigration reform and universal pre-k
June 13, 2019
Former U.S. representative from Texas
Beto O’Rourke gained national name recognition when he challenged Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018. O’Rourke did not win the seat, but came within three points of Cruz in a state where the last time a Democrat was elected to the U.S. Senate was in 1988. The former U.S. representative from El Paso was born Robert Francis O’Rourke, but was given the Spanish nickname “Beto” as a child.
Climate change, immigration, education
May 17, 2019
U.S. representative from Hawaii
Tulsi Gabbard is a combat veteran and U.S. representative from Hawaii. She was elected to Congress in 2012 after serving two tours of duty in the Middle East. Gabbard has made foreign policy a central part of her presidential campaign, calling on the U.S. to end wars aimed at regime change.
Foreign policy
March 20, 2019
Washington governor
Jay Inslee has been the governor of Washington since 2013 and helped push through the country’s first carbon tax at the state level. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993 to 1995 and from 1999 to 2012. He was also the regional director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services during the Clinton administration and spent several years as a practicing lawyer.
Climate change
May 23, 2019
U.S. senator from New York
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was appointed U.S. Senator for New York in 2009, replacing Hillary Clinton when she left her seat to become secretary of state in the Obama administration. Gillibrand subsequently won reelection and is currently serving her second term. Gillibrand was previously a U.S. representative for New York. She was the first senator to call for then-Sen. Al Franken’s resignation in 2017 after he was accused of sexual misconduct.
Gender equality and other women's issues, campaign contributions, education
May 24, 2019
U.S. representative from California
Eric Swalwell is a four-term representative of California who was first elected to Congress in 2012. He was born in Sac City, Iowa, to a Republican family that later settled in California. His first job was as a prosecutor for Alameda County. He then served one term as a member of the city council in Dublin, Calif. Swalwell was the third candidate younger than 40 to join the 2020 race.
Gun control
May 8, 2019
Former U.S. representative from Maryland
John Delaney is a former three-term Congressman from Maryland. He was the first major candidate to announce his bid for president in July 2017, when he announced he would not seek reelection to Congress in 2018. Before entering public office, Delaney was an entrepreneur and was once the youngest CEO of a company traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
Infrastructure, opposes "Medicare-for-all"
April 15, 2019
Entrepreneur
Andrew Yang is an entrepreneur and the child of Taiwanese immigrants. In 2011, he founded the nonprofit Venture for America, which connects college graduates to career paths in entrepreneurship. Yang is a veteran in the tech industry but running in his first-ever campaign. His universal basic income plan would endow every American adult with a “The Freedom Dividend," of $1,000 per month.
Universal basic income
June 5, 2019
U.S. senator from Colorado
Before entering public office, Michael Bennet was the superintendent of Denver Public Schools from 2005 to 2009. Bennet was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2009, replacing Ken Salazar, former President Obama’s interior secretary, and has won reelection twice. He underwent medical care for prostate cancer in April and says he now requires no further treatment.
Economic opportunity, including increasing wages and reducing economic inequality
May 14, 2019
U.S. representative from Ohio
Tim Ryan has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since he was 29 years old. Ryan was born in Niles, Ohio, where much of the economy relies on the auto industry. He’s focused on turning the economy into a “green economy,” and investing more heavily in jobs. Before running for Congress, Ryan served as an Ohio state senator for two years. In 2016, he challenged Nancy Pelosi for her position as House leader.
Working class jobs
June 11, 2019
U.S. representative from Massachusetts
Seth Moulton is a U.S. Marine veteran who serves as the U.S representative for the 6th district of Massachusetts. He has opened up about his own experience with post-traumatic stress disorder, saying he hopes it opens up more conversations around veterans health care, an issue for which he released a proposal in May. Moulton graduated from Harvard University. He served four tours in Iraq and earned a Bronze Star. He then returned to Harvard where he earned dual master’s degrees before running for Congress.
Veterans issues, boosting military spending while making smarter national security decisions
June 6, 2019
Author and activist
Williamson is a lecturer, author and a well-known spiritual leader. The Houston native has no prior political experience but she ran unsuccessfully for Congress in California's 33rd Congressional District. She gained national recognition in 1992 after her first book, “A Return to Love,” which became a New York Times best-seller. She's made regular appearances on Oprah Winfrey's shows and is often referred to as her spiritual adviser.
Wants "a moral and spiritual awakening in this country."
