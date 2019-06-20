Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar

U.S. senator from Minnesota

Watch 9:38

Playing

9:38

Cory Booker

Cory Booker

U.S. senator from New Jersey

Watch 8:00

Playing

8:00

Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg

Mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Watch 7:39

Playing

7:39

Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren

U.S. senator from Massachusetts

Watch 11:26

Playing

11:26

Julian Castro

Julian Castro

Former secretary of Housing and Urban Devel...

Watch 8:23

Playing

8:23

Beto O'Rourke

Beto O'Rourke

Former U.S. representative from Texas

Watch 10:14

Playing

10:14

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard

U.S. representative from Hawaii

Watch 6:57

Playing

6:57

Jay Inslee

Jay Inslee

Washington governor

Watch 7:33

Playing

7:33

Kirsten Gillibrand

Kirsten Gillibrand

U.S. senator from New York

Watch 10:11

Playing

10:11

Eric Swalwell

Eric Swalwell

U.S. representative from California

Watch 8:07

Playing

8:07

John Delaney

John Delaney

Former U.S. representative from Maryland

Watch 7:11

Playing

7:11

Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang

Entrepreneur

Watch 7:51

Playing

7:51

Michael Bennet

Michael Bennet

U.S. senator from Colorado

Watch 7:30

Playing

7:30

Tim Ryan

Tim Ryan

U.S. representative from Ohio

Watch 7:42

Playing

7:42

Seth Moulton

Seth Moulton

U.S. representative from Massachusetts

Watch 8:07

Playing

8:07

Marianne Williamson

Marianne Williamson

Author and activist

Watch 7:37

Playing

7:37

Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar

U.S. senator from Minnesota

Watch 9:38

Playing

9:38

Cory Booker

Cory Booker

U.S. senator from New Jersey

Watch 8:00

Playing

8:00

Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg

Mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Watch 7:39

Playing

7:39

Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren

U.S. senator from Massachusetts

Watch 11:26

Playing

11:26

Julian Castro

Julian Castro

Former secretary of Housing and Urban Devel...

Watch 8:23

Playing

8:23

Beto O'Rourke

Beto O'Rourke

Former U.S. representative from Texas

Watch 10:14

Playing

10:14

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard

U.S. representative from Hawaii

Watch 6:57

Playing

6:57

Jay Inslee

Jay Inslee

Washington governor

Watch 7:33

Playing

7:33

Kirsten Gillibrand

Kirsten Gillibrand

U.S. senator from New York

Watch 10:11

Playing

10:11

Eric Swalwell

Eric Swalwell

U.S. representative from California

Watch 8:07

Playing

8:07

John Delaney

John Delaney

Former U.S. representative from Maryland

Watch 7:11

Playing

7:11

Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang

Entrepreneur

Watch 7:51

Playing

7:51

Michael Bennet

Michael Bennet

U.S. senator from Colorado

Watch 7:30

Playing

7:30

Tim Ryan

Tim Ryan

U.S. representative from Ohio

Watch 7:42

Playing

7:42

Seth Moulton

Seth Moulton

U.S. representative from Massachusetts

Watch 8:07

Playing

8:07

Marianne Williamson

Marianne Williamson

Author and activist

Watch 7:37

Playing

7:37

June 20, 2019

Amy Klobuchar D

U.S. senator from Minnesota

Age on Election Day: 60

Bio

Amy Klobuchar is a three-term U.S. senator from Minnesota. Before entering public office, she was a county prosecutor. Klobuchar graduated from Yale University and the University of Chicago Law School. Among other health care priorities is expanding Medicare to include Americans older than 55.

Key Issues

Improving health care, including for substance abuse and mental health

All coverage of Amy Klobuchar

April 29, 2019

Cory Booker D

U.S. senator from New Jersey

Age on Election Day: 51

Bio

Born in Washington, D.C., Cory Booker attended Stanford University on a football scholarship, was a Rhodes scholar and earned a law degree from Yale University. The former mayor of Newark has served in the U.S. Senate since 2013, when he won a special election. If elected, Booker would be the first vegan president, as well as the first unmarried president in more than a century.

Key Issues

Racial and economic justice, including criminal justice reform

All coverage of Cory Booker

May 21, 2018

Pete Buttigieg D

Mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Age on Election Day: 38

Bio

In 2012, Pete Buttigieg became the youngest mayor of a U.S. city with a population of at least 100,000, in his hometown of South Bend. Buttigieg graduated from Harvard University, was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford and served as an intelligence officer in the Navy Reserves. If elected, he would be the first openly gay president.

Key Issues

Economic inequality, climate change

All coverage of Pete Buttigieg

May 16, 2019

Elizabeth Warren D

U.S. senator from Massachusetts

Age on Election Day: 71

Bio

Elizabeth Warren has served as a senator for Massachusetts since 2013. Before then, she worked as a law professor and served as Chair of the Congressional Oversight Panel for the Troubled Asset Relief Program that assisted American financial institutions after the 2008 recession. Warren was also the architect of what is now the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She wants to make public college free.

Key Issues

Wealth tax, climate change, health care, college debt

All coverage of Elizabeth Warren

May 8, 2019

Julian Castro D

Former secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Age on Election Day: 46

Bio

Julián Castro and his identical twin brother, Joaquin -- a U.S. representative -- attribute much of their interest in politics to their mother, who is a civil rights activist. Castro served as mayor of San Antonio before becoming the U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development under the Obama administration.

Key Issues

Immigration reform and universal pre-k

All coverage of Julian Castro

June 13, 2019

Beto O'Rourke D

Former U.S. representative from Texas

Age on Election Day: 48

Bio

Beto O’Rourke gained national name recognition when he challenged Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018. O’Rourke did not win the seat, but came within three points of Cruz in a state where the last time a Democrat was elected to the U.S. Senate was in 1988. The former U.S. representative from El Paso was born Robert Francis O’Rourke, but was given the Spanish nickname “Beto” as a child.

Key Issues

Climate change, immigration, education

All coverage of Beto O'Rourke

May 17, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard D

U.S. representative from Hawaii

Age on Election Day: 39

Bio

Tulsi Gabbard is a combat veteran and U.S. representative from Hawaii. She was elected to Congress in 2012 after serving two tours of duty in the Middle East. Gabbard has made foreign policy a central part of her presidential campaign, calling on the U.S. to end wars aimed at regime change.

Key Issues

Foreign policy

All coverage of Tulsi Gabbard

March 20, 2019

Jay Inslee D

Washington governor

Age on Election Day: 69

Bio

Jay Inslee has been the governor of Washington since 2013 and helped push through the country’s first carbon tax at the state level. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993 to 1995 and from 1999 to 2012. He was also the regional director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services during the Clinton administration and spent several years as a practicing lawyer.

Key Issues

Climate change

All coverage of Jay Inslee

May 23, 2019

Kirsten Gillibrand D

U.S. senator from New York

Age on Election Day: 53

Bio

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was appointed U.S. Senator for New York in 2009, replacing Hillary Clinton when she left her seat to become secretary of state in the Obama administration. Gillibrand subsequently won reelection and is currently serving her second term. Gillibrand was previously a U.S. representative for New York. She was the first senator to call for then-Sen. Al Franken’s resignation in 2017 after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Key Issues

Gender equality and other women’s issues, campaign contributions, education

All coverage of Kirsten Gillibrand

May 24, 2019

Eric Swalwell D

U.S. representative from California

Age on Election Day: 39

Bio

Eric Swalwell is a four-term representative of California who was first elected to Congress in 2012. He was born in Sac City, Iowa, to a Republican family that later settled in California. His first job was as a prosecutor for Alameda County. He then served one term as a member of the city council in Dublin, Calif. Swalwell was the third candidate younger than 40 to join the 2020 race.

Key Issues

Gun control

All coverage of Eric Swalwell

May 8, 2019

John Delaney D

Former U.S. representative from Maryland

Age on Election Day: 57

Bio

John Delaney is a former three-term Congressman from Maryland. He was the first major candidate to announce his bid for president in July 2017, when he announced he would not seek reelection to Congress in 2018. Before entering public office, Delaney was an entrepreneur and was once the youngest CEO of a company traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Key Issues

Infrastructure, opposes “Medicare-for-all”

All coverage of John Delaney

April 15, 2019

Andrew Yang D

Entrepreneur

Age on Election Day: 45

Bio

Andrew Yang is an entrepreneur and the child of Taiwanese immigrants. In 2011, he founded the nonprofit Venture for America, which connects college graduates to career paths in entrepreneurship. Yang is a veteran in the tech industry but running in his first-ever campaign. His universal basic income plan would endow every American adult with a “The Freedom Dividend," of $1,000 per month.

Key Issues

Universal basic income

All coverage of Andrew Yang

June 5, 2019

Michael Bennet D

U.S. senator from Colorado

Age on Election Day: 55

Bio

Before entering public office, Michael Bennet was the superintendent of Denver Public Schools from 2005 to 2009. Bennet was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2009, replacing Ken Salazar, former President Obama’s interior secretary, and has won reelection twice. He underwent medical care for prostate cancer in April and says he now requires no further treatment.

Key Issues

Economic opportunity, including increasing wages and reducing economic inequality

All coverage of Michael Bennet

May 14, 2019

Tim Ryan D

U.S. representative from Ohio

Age on Election Day: 47

Bio

Tim Ryan has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since he was 29 years old. Ryan was born in Niles, Ohio, where much of the economy relies on the auto industry. He’s focused on turning the economy into a “green economy,” and investing more heavily in jobs. Before running for Congress, Ryan served as an Ohio state senator for two years. In 2016, he challenged Nancy Pelosi for her position as House leader.

Key Issues

Working class jobs

All coverage of Tim Ryan

June 11, 2019

Seth Moulton D

U.S. representative from Massachusetts

Age on Election Day: 42

Bio

Seth Moulton is a U.S. Marine veteran who serves as the U.S representative for the 6th district of Massachusetts. He has opened up about his own experience with post-traumatic stress disorder, saying he hopes it opens up more conversations around veterans health care, an issue for which he released a proposal in May. Moulton graduated from Harvard University. He served four tours in Iraq and earned a Bronze Star. He then returned to Harvard where he earned dual master’s degrees before running for Congress.

Key Issues

Veterans issues, boosting military spending while making smarter national security decisions

All coverage of Seth Moulton

June 6, 2019

Marianne Williamson D

Author and activist

Age on Election Day: 68

Bio

Williamson is a lecturer, author and a well-known spiritual leader. The Houston native has no prior political experience but she ran unsuccessfully for Congress in California's 33rd Congressional District. She gained national recognition in 1992 after her first book, “A Return to Love,” which became a New York Times best-seller. She's made regular appearances on Oprah Winfrey's shows and is often referred to as her spiritual adviser.

Key Issues

Wants “a moral and spiritual awakening in this country.”

All coverage of Marianne Williamson