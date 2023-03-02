Learn how to best shop on a budget, then take our quiz to test your skills

If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, it’s hard to miss: Consumers are having to eat the cost of higher food bills. While overall inflation is down after hitting a decades-high last year, grocery prices were still 11.3 percent higher this January compared to the same time in 2022, according to federal data , affecting what and how much food made it to many dinner tables.

There’s a wide variety of reasons that certain items have gotten significantly more expensive in recent months. Eggs have increased the most – 70 percent – from Jan. 2022 to Jan. 2023, largely due to a U.S. outbreak of the avian flu.

While the factors behind these fluctuations are out of consumers’ hands, learning how to shop around the economic ebbs and flows is one way to reclaim some control.

“An easy way to manipulate your budget is based on what you choose to buy and what to cook, or not cook,” said Beth Moncel, founder of the blog Budget Bytes.

Watch the video below to hear directly from our shopping expert.

QUIZ: Test your shopping skills ⬇︎

Moncel began to document her attempts at saving money through menu planning in the wake of the 2008 recession.

“I had nothing left that I could cut back, other than food,” she said.

So Moncel started breaking down the costs of what she was cooking to fit her budget, while still making delicious meals at home.

Her top three pieces of advice when planning a cost-effective grocery trip are: make a list that takes into account the food already in your pantry; check local fliers for nearby stores to compare prices; and avoid food waste at all costs.

“When [customers] buy things and then don't eat them, let them spoil, or they end up getting thrown away, that is literally like throwing away money,” Moncel said.

And that money is not going as far as it used to at the grocery store.

“Incomes, by and large, have not kept pace with the increases in the food prices that we've seen,” said Jayson Lusk, head of the Department of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University. “So the consequence of that is people aren't able to afford as much food as they did a year ago.”

Lusk said the recent inflation also means buyers are not able to weather the costs like they did when prices went up in 2021, when they may have had more money saved or were receiving more aid.

“There was a lot of money in the economy and people were just stomaching those higher prices,” he said. Now, “they're starting to try to find ways to economize in ways they weren't even just six to 12 months ago.”

Suggestions for smart shopping, according to Moncel:

Freezing fresh food like cheese, bread and some vegetables creates less waste by avoiding spoilage. Generic food items almost always will be cheaper than brand-name items. That’s why Moncel avoids things like coupons, which usually are directed toward a specific branded product. Buy more of the things that are both cheap and filling, like beans, and less of the things that cost the most, like meat.

“I like to look at a recipe and say, OK, which ingredients are going to be the most expensive in this recipe and which are the ingredients that are going to be the least expensive?” she said. “So I kind of try to tweak those ratios.”

Lusk said price increases trace back to things like animal feed, food transportation and labor becoming more expensive. Those elements were only heightened by an ongoing war in Ukraine and climate-related natural weather events that have pushed up the price of food across the board.

“We've got a lot of extra costs that are in the system that weren't there a couple of years ago,” Lusk said.

Moncel said weathering the price increases means more awareness when shopping, especially when it comes to looking at price tags. Obviously the largest number will be the cost of the item, but the tag also usually lists the price per ounce. That can be a better metric than overall price to compare similar products, especially amid reports of shrinkflation.

But, Moncel said, a budget shouldn’t stop you from treating yourself every now and then.

“Food isn't just for sustainability,” she said. “It’s how we communicate with each other. It's how we say ‘I love you.’ So, you know, make sure to leave room in your budget for something a little extra special every now and then.”