Rising grocery prices put pressure on millions of Americans already facing food insecurity

William Brangham:

On this day, when Americans traditionally gather with friends and family to celebrate the bounty of food, there are still many in this country struggling to feed themselves.

According to the USDA, almost 15 percent of families with kids in the U.S. suffer from what's known as food insecurity. As the pandemic continues and prices rise, Amna Nawaz has a closer look at the toll all of this is taking on Americans.