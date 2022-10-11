The major factors driving up the cost of food

William Brangham:

Later this week, we will get another report on the pace of inflation in the U.S., and there's some hope that it is finally slowing.

But you have probably noticed higher prices at the grocery store already on everything from dairy, to meat, to wheat products. The cost of groceries rose 13.5 percent in the past year. That's the largest increase in 43 years.

Our economics correspondent, Paul Solman, looks at what's driving those costs up.