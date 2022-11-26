Give to PBS NewsHour now
Food waste is contributing to climate change. What’s being done about it?

Discarded food is responsible for as much as 8 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Rhode Island PBS Weekly's Isabella Jibilian reports on why so much food is going to waste and what some people are doing to try to stop the trend.

