What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Associated Press

Federal judge blocks Medicaid work requirements in Kentucky and Arkansas

Health

WASHINGTON — A federal judge is blocking Medicaid work requirements in two states, dealing a blow to the Trump administration’s efforts to push the poor toward self-sufficiency.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg issued two decisions Wednesday finding that Medicaid work requirements for low-income people in Arkansas and Kentucky pose numerous obstacles to getting health care that haven’t been adequately addressed by federal and state officials.

He sent the federal Health and Human Services Department back to the drawing board.

Work requirements are already in effect in Arkansas, but Kentucky’s program has been on hold because of lawsuits.

Advocates for the poor say Medicaid is a health care program, and work requirements have no place.

By —

Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 25 The human brain never stops growing neurons, a new study claims

  2. Watch Mar 26 Preet Bharara on ‘troublesome language’ in Barr summary of Mueller report

  3. Read Feb 15 What does Pete Buttigieg believe? Where the candidate stands on 7 issues

  4. Read Sep 29 How the Tylenol murders of 1982 changed the way we consume medication

  5. Read Mar 27 Federal judge blocks Medicaid work requirements in Kentucky and Arkansas

The Latest