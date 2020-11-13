Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Biden wins Presidency

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

researchers say, any substantive change that addresses the circulation of hate online will likely require a comprehensive approach by both technology companies and government agencies, as well as a deeper consideration of the factors that have allowed these ideologies to permeate throughout the U.S. and around the globe in the first place.Photo by cendeced/Adobe
By —

Frank Bajak, Associated Press

Microsoft says Russian, North Korean hackers tried to steal COVID-19 vaccine data

Health

BOSTON — Microsoft said it has detected attempts by state-backed Russian and North Korean hackers to steal valuable data from leading pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers.

It said in a blog post Friday that most of the attacks in recent months were unsuccessful, but provided no information on how many succeeded or how serious those breaches were.

Chinese state-backed hackers have also been targeting vaccine-makers, the U.S. government said in July while announcing criminal charges.

Microsoft said most of the targets — located in Canada, France, India, South Korea and the United States — were “directly involved in researching vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.” It did not name the targets but said most had vaccine candidates in various stages of clinical trials.

The company identified one of the state-backed hacker groups as Fancy Bear, the Russian military agents who Britain’s National Cyber Security Center said in July were behind such intrusion attempts. Two others were North Korea’s Lazarus Group and a group Microsoft calls Cerium.

Most of the break-in efforts involved attempts to steal the login credentials of people associated with the targeted organizations. The Lazarus Group posed as job recruiters while Cerium targeted spear-phishing emails that masqueraded as missives from World Health Organization representatives, Microsoft said.

The blog post coincided with an appearance by Microsoft president Brad Smith at an international forum calling on nations to protect health care facilities from cyberattacks. This year, the Paris Peace Forum is taking place online.

Optimism about a COVID-19 vaccine has grown since pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced earlier this week that preliminary data showed its vaccine to be 90% effective.

At the same time, coronavirus cases are surging. In the U.S., deaths per day have soared more than 40% over the past two weeks to an average of more than 1,100, the highest level in three months.

By —

Frank Bajak, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 13 WATCH LIVE: Pelosi offers briefing amid Biden transition

  2. Watch Nov 12 Even with a vaccine, COVID-19 will last for years, expert says

  3. Read Nov 12 As Trump continues to push false claims of fraud, top officials say election was most secure in history

  4. Read Nov 13 Serious injuries after explosion at Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut

  5. Read Nov 12 Grief, anger, disbelief: Trump voters face Biden’s victory

The Latest