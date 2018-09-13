Miss the broadcast? Listen to the PBS NewsHour podcast.

Full episodes, individual segments and Shields and Brooks

Subscribe

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta in 2014. Photo by Tami Chappell/File Photo/Reuters
By —

Andrew Joseph, STAT

Seven U.S. states now have adult obesity rates of 35 percent or higher

Health

Seven U.S. states now have adult obesity rates of 35 percent or higher, up from zero states just five years ago, according to federal data released Wednesday.

The 2017 data, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, highlight continuing discrepancies in adult obesity rates across geographic areas, race, and education levels.

The seven states with obesity rates of at least 35 percent in 2017 were Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and West Virginia, which itself had the highest rate in the country at 38.1 percent. Colorado had the lowest obesity rate, at 22.6 percent.

Hawaii and Washington, D.C., were the only other places where fewer than 1 in 4 adults were obese.

Overall, the South and Midwest had the highest prevalence of adult obesity, the data showed.

Prevalence of self-reported obesity among U.S. adults by state and territory. Graphic via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Nationally, adults without a high school degree had obesity rates of 35.6 percent, compared with 32.9 percent for people with a high school degree, 31.9 percent of people with some college-level education, and 22.7 percent for college graduates.

The obesity rate for black adults was 39 percent, compared with 32.4 percent for Hispanics and 29.3 percent for whites.

READ NEXT: Childhood obesity in America isn’t getting better, study says

In its report, the CDC called for a comprehensive strategy to reduce obesity prevalence, with steps including healthy eating, better sleep, stress management, and physical activity.

This article is reproduced with permission from STAT. It was first published on Sept. 12, 2018. Find the original story here.

By —

Andrew Joseph, STAT

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 18 WATCH: Poland’s president proposes permanent American base called Fort Trump

  2. Read Sep 17 The quiet evangelical campaign to help Republicans hold onto the House and Senate

  3. Read Sep 17 Hurricane Florence breaches manure lagoon, coal ash pit in North Carolina

  4. Watch Sep 17 Amy Walter and Tamara Keith on Kavanaugh allegations fallout

  5. Read Sep 18 Senate backs bill to avert shutdown, boost military spending

The Latest