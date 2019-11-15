Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 15, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying today?

Marie Yovanovitch

Who is testifying next?

Nov 15

Marie Yovanovitch

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
U.S. regulators on Friday approved a new medicine that can help reduce extremely painful sickle cell disease flare-ups. Photo by REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
By —

Linda A. Johnson, Associated PRess

U.S. approves new drug to manage sickle cell disease, costs $85,000 to $113,000

Health

U.S. regulators on Friday approved a new medicine that can help reduce extremely painful sickle cell disease flare-ups.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Novartis AG’s Adakveo for patients 16 and older. The monthly infusion, which halves occurrences of sickle cell pain episodes, will carry a list price of roughly $85,000 to $113,000 per year, depending on dosing. Insured patients generally will pay less.

Sickle cell disease is one of the most common inherited blood disorders, affecting about 100,000 Americans, most of them black, and about 300 million people worldwide.

Its hallmark is periodic episodes in which red blood cells stick together, blocking blood from reaching organs and small blood vessels. That causes intense pain and cumulative organ damage that shortens the lives of people with the disease.

“The duration and severity of these pain crises worsens with aging. Often patients die during one of these crises,” said Dr. Biree Andemariam, chief medical officer of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America.

Andemariam, a former Novartis adviser, said the drug appears to work better the longer patients receive it.

The Swiss drugmaker is continuing patient testing to determine whether Adakveo, also known as crizanlizumab, lengthens patients’ lives, said Ameet Mallik, the company’s head of U.S. oncology and blood disorders.

He said severe pain episodes send U.S. patients to emergency departments about 200,000 times per year. About 85% are hospitalized for days to a week, running up big bills.

The debilitating condition also causes anemia, delayed growth, vision damage and painful swelling in hands and feet, making it hard for some people to maintain jobs or attend school.

Current treatments include a 21-year-old cancer drug called hydroxyurea and Endari, approved in 2017.

In patient studies, Endari reduced frequency of pain episodes about 25% and hydroxyurea reduced them by half. Hydroxyurea can have serious side effects and requires weekly blood tests. Both drugs have complicated dosing and don’t work — or stop working — in some patients.

In a one-year study of 198 patients, those getting the higher of two Adakveo doses averaged 1.6 pain episodes over that year and 36% had none. A comparison group on placebo averaged three pain episodes that year and 17% had none. Adakveo’s side effects included influenza and high fever.

Danielle Jamison, of Islandton, South Carolina, has suffered with sickle cell pain episodes since shortly after birth. The 35-year-old previously had a half-dozen pain crises requiring hospital trips each year. Those lessened by about half when she began taking hydroxyurea nine years ago.

She hasn’t been in the hospital since she started taking crizanlizumab two years ago as part of a patient study. She still has mild daily pain, but she said she can now take care of her home and drive her 9-year-old daughter to activities.

“It’s made a huge difference in how much I’m able to do,” Jamison said.

All three drugs work through different mechanisms, so doctors may switch patients to Adakveo or to add it to their current treatment, said Andemariam, head of University of Connecticut’s sickle cell treatment and research program.

Meanwhile, numerous drugs to treat sickle cell disease and gene therapies to possibly cure it are being tested.

By —

Linda A. Johnson, Associated PRess

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Nov 15 Shields and Brooks on impeachment testimony, newest 2020 Democrats

  2. Read Nov 15 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 2

  3. Watch Nov 15 Yovanovitch describes weakened State Department, questions ‘smear’ campaign

  4. Read Nov 15 6 key moments to watch from Day 2 of the impeachment hearings

  5. Read Nov 15 Trump intervenes in military justice cases, grants pardons

Why overuse of antibiotics is a massive, ‘staggering’ problem in health care

Health Nov 14

The Latest