WATCH LIVE: Fauci, Kessler, Walensky testify before House on safely ending COVID pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, will testify about safely ending the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday alongside CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer for COVID response.

Watch the hearing live at 10:30 a.m. ET in the video player above.

According to a memo released by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, the hearing “will examine the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, including the Biden Administration’s progress in accelerating vaccine distribution, enhancing equal access to vaccines, and combating vaccine hesitancy. It will also explore the continuing importance of adhering to public health measures like masks and distancing to save lives and slow the spread of dangerous virus variants in the weeks and months before all can be fully vaccinated.”

More than 20 percent of the American population has been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Fauci on Tuesday said Americans who’ve recently received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be anxious about the “pause” in shots because of reports of blood clots.

“This is a really rare event,” he said during a White House news briefing.

“If you look at what we know so far, there have been six out of the 6.85 million doses, which is less than one in a million. So remember, this is something that we always out of really out of an abundance of caution.”

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.