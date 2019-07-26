What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Patients affected by rising drug prices testify before House committee

Health

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform will hear Friday from patients who rely on life-saving medications but find those prescriptions increasingly unaffordable.

Watch the committee hearing live in the video player above starting at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Since January, the committee has investigated pharmaceutical company practices of raising drug prices. On average, these prices escalate at five times the rate of inflation, according to the House Oversight committee.

The hearing on Capitol Hill comes at a time when the Trump administration has initiated several efforts to reduce drug prices and the cost of healthcare overall.

In February, Health Secretary Alex Azar said he would target drug price rebates as a way to lower overall costs on prescription medications. But earlier this month, the Trump administration walked back this idea.

